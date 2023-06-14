The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant hopeful in Savelugu, Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz, has brought a huge relief to the people of the constituency by providing them with boreholes to address their water problem.

She has honoured a promise she made to the locals by constructing 20 mechanised boreholes to supply potable water for domestic use.

“I am very happy to do this for my people,” Hajia Fathia, as she is affectionately called, said after handing over the boreholes to the communities. “The people need clean water to cook and for other domestic purposes so this is my support to them.”

The beneficiary communities are Damdu, Bihinaayili, Yilipkani, Disiga, Nayili fong-Diare, Kambongtooni-Savelugu, Sanaa and Bogu.

Others are Nabogu, Pong-Tamale, Kukoubila-Tamalgu, Dinga, Nyoglo, Saakpem, Kpatuli, Kpalang, Lagos-Diare, Kpalyogu, Bunglung and Zosali.

“We are really excited for this wonderful support because access to clean water has been our major headache for the past years. Fatahiya Aziz is indeed a mother for all and we will all give her our support to lead us,” Adisa Nuhu, a 34-year-old mother, said.

“We will forever be grateful for the boreholes. This is someone who is not even MP, then when she becomes an MP Savelugu constituency will see more and better development. She has our support and we’ll also reciprocate when the time comes that she needs our help. May she live to see her dream come true,” Abass Shaibu, residing in Bogu, also added.

About Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz

Hajia Fatahiya Aziz is a highly accomplished professional with a passion for serving her community. As an experienced security officer, she has spent over two decades dedicating herself to protecting the people and assets of Ghana. With a certificate in secretaryship and administration from the Government Secretarial School and a BSc in Banking and Finance from the University of Professional Studies, Hajia Fathia has a strong foundation in both business and governance.

In addition to her impressive academic background, Hajia Fathia holds an MSc in Supply Chain Management from Coventry University, which has equipped her with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate complex supply chains and ensure that resources are distributed efficiently and effectively.

Hajia Fathia has a long history of public service, having worked as a clerk for the 2005-2007 National Security Coordinator and Minister.

In 2008, she was detailed to the then Presidential Candidate Akufo-Addo and was later appointed a Presidential Staffer in 2017, where she still serves. This experience has given her a deep understanding of the workings of government and has prepared her well for a role in public office.

As an aspirant running for parliament to represent the Savelugu Constituency, Hajia Fathia is committed to using her skills and experience to make a positive impact on her community. She is passionate about improving access to education, healthcare, and other essential services, and she has a vision for a more prosperous and inclusive constituency.

Hajia Fathia is a strong advocate for women’s rights and is committed to promoting gender equality in all areas of society. She is also a firm believer in the power of community-driven development and is committed to working closely with local leaders and stakeholders to identify and address the needs of her constituency.

Overall, Hajia Fatahiya Aziz is an exceptional candidate with a proven track record of leadership, service, and dedication. Her extensive experience in security, governance, and supply chain management make her an ideal representative for the Savelugu Constituency, and her commitment to public service and community development is sure to make a meaningful difference in the lives of her constituents.