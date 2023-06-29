The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr Bice Osei Kuffour has commended the police for their display of professionalism during the just-ended Assin North by-election.

According to him, the police were completely in charge and efficient at all polling stations during the polls.

“One thing I will really want to say is the police, they were on point. We had some issues around 10 am, some thugs coming around complaining that people were in queue and campaigning. But the police quickly went through and put everything to a stop and voting just continued.

“I just like the discipline and the way the police have marshalled and they are in control,” Mr Osei Kuffuor narrated to the media.

The Ghana Police Service ahead of the by-election on June 27, 2023, indicated its preparedness to provide adequate security measures within the Constituency to ensure an incident-free election.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akufo Dampare and the Police Management Board (POMAB) held a meeting with political parties.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and the Electoral Commission were in attendance in order to enhance cordial working relationships among all stakeholders.

The NDC candidate James Gyekye Quayson won the polls with a little over 17000 votes.