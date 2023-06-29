The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta are expected to appear before Parliament today, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The ministers are to brief the house on measures taken towards addressing flooding in the country.

In the Ashanti Region, for instance, eight persons including an officer with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) died from recent floods.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin wants the Ministers to provide details on how the government intends to deal with the recurring issue.

He therefore directed that the two ministers appear before Parliament to brief the House on measures against flooding.

Still in Parliament, the house is also scheduled to debate the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.

The bill was presented to Parliament on March 31, 2023, by the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Its objective is to criminalise LGBT activities and provide protection for children and victims involved in such acts.