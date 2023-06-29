The Pensioner Bondholders Forum has suspended its planned picketing at the Finance Ministry to protest the non-payment of outstanding coupons.

This follows the resumption of payments of the coupons by government on June 27.

On June 22, the pensioner Bondholders began a third round of picketing at the Finance Ministry to demand seven outstanding coupons following which government has begun payment.

The pensioners say a planned protest scheduled for today, June 29 has been suspended due to the show of commitment by government.

In a statement sighted by Citi News, the group however warns that if government does not consistently pay the rest of the coupons expected due in July 2023, its members will resume picketing at the Finance Ministry.

Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum began picketing at the premises of the Finance Ministry earlier this year following government’s decision to include its members in the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The DDEP was part of the requirements to secure a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Several affected groups including the pensioner bondholders forum put pressure on government to exempt them from the programme.

After some picketing, the government succumbed to the pressure and offered the pensioners issue exemption but defaulted many times in paying their matured coupons.