The Member of Parliament for the New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi has vowed to make commercial sex work operations an unprofitable venture in the Eastern Regional capital Koforidua.

According to the MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, the upsurge of commercial sex work operations in Koforidua has the tendency to negatively corrupt the youth and taint the reputable image of the regional capital.

The MP made this vow after he sanctioned an operation by the Koforidua District Police Command which led to the arrest of about 50 commercial sex workers of which more than 90 percent are of Nigerian descent at notable brothels and ghettos in the regional capital on Saturday.

Confirming the operation and arrest while addressing congregants at Pentecost International Worship Center in Koforidua (PIWC-KOFORIDUA) over the weekend, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi who indicated that prostitution will not be encouraged in Koforidua called on residents particularly landlords to volunteer information about commercial sex workers in their area for the police to clamp down on them.

“Yesterday, I directed the police to do an operation in town, and so they started the first batch of operation, and we want to arrest all the prostitutes that have come to the town. We managed to arrest about 50 people, and we will put them before the court and about 99 percent of them are Nigerians.”

“Prostitution in Koforidua will not be tolerated, and we urge you to help us to deal with the act in the town,” the MP added.