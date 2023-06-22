Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum have resumed picketing at the Finance Ministry, intensifying their demand for the payment of six outstanding coupons that remain unpaid.

After a temporary two-week suspension of their protest, during which the government fulfilled its promise to settle four principles and matured coupons, the bondholders have reassembled to press for the resolution of the remaining financial obligations.

The government’s commitment to fulfilling the principal payments has been acknowledged by the forum, but attention is now directed toward the unpaid coupons that have matured since June 5.

The Pensioner Bondholders Forum recently expressed its intention to file a petition with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) concerning the government’s handling of their demands.

This move signals a shift in the bondholders’ strategy, seeking legal intervention to ensure their rights and interests are upheld.

The picketers have been steadfast in their pursuit of justice, advocating for the fulfilment of their rightful financial entitlements.

The Pensioner Bondholders Forum represents a diverse group of individuals who have invested their hard-earned savings in government bonds. They have become united in their quest to receive the payments owed to them in the form of outstanding coupons.

Many bondholders are retirees who rely on these payments to support their livelihoods, making the issue a matter of utmost importance and urgency.

They believe that the government’s handling of their demands warrants independent investigation and intervention.