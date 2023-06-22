Two Ghanaian students studying in the United States have tragically lost their lives in a devastating car crash according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Cpl Nick Pye said the two-vehicle collision happened in Pickens County on Sunday at about 10:30 p.m.

The students who are residents of Clemson, Alberta Oduraa Quartey, 23, and Abena Gyamfua, 31, died from blunt force trauma, according to Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley.

Pye said Quartey and Gyamfua were passengers in a 2006 BMW sedan driving south on S.C. Quartey and Gyamfua died at the scene, Kelley said.

The SUV driver, along with the driver and another passenger in the car, were taken to an area hospital, according to Pye. Further information on their conditions was not available.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the collision was not available, but it continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Clemson University said both Quartey and Gyamfua were graduate students from Ghana, WYFF reported.

According to their respective LinkedIn pages, Quartey was seeking her PhD in electrical engineering, and Gyamfua was pursuing her master of arts in education.

Clemson Vice President and Dean of Students Chris Miller said the university is mourning the deaths, according to WYFF.