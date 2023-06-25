An 8-month-old pregnant woman, Amina Issifu, has been confirmed dead after falling into an unattended gutter along the Kasoa Opeikuma to Aprah stretch.

This stretch of road, which has been under construction since 2019, has been left abandoned due to financial challenges.

According to Citi News sources, Amina Issifu tragically fell into the gutter while attempting to jump over it to reach her house. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she passed away shortly after.

Nana Opei Mensah II, the Chief of Opeikuma, expressed his concern and called for immediate action to fix the road, emphasizing the need to prevent further casualties. He lamented the ongoing issue of excessive dust on the stretch, which has worsened since the construction work came to a halt.

“I am disappointed that the road has been abandoned by the government. This has resulted in the death of a pregnant woman who tried jumping over a gutter on the stretch to her home. The issue of dust on the stretch is also a big challenge and people on this stretch suffer a lot. We find it difficult to wash our cloths as a result of the dusty nature of the road,” Nana Opei Mensah said.

Meanwhile, commercial and private drivers who use the stretch say they are disappointed since the road has been abandoned and lament the difficulties in using the road.

“We beg the government to make this road a priority. We struggle a lot as drivers since we find it difficult to use the road. We have stopped loading from Opeikuma junction to Opeikuma town as a result of the road. We are also forced to visit the mechanic often which was not the case,” Yaw Asante a commercial driver told Citi News.

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, expressed deep regret over the incident and assured the public that plans are underway to terminate the contract of the current contractor and award a new contract to ensure the timely completion of the road.