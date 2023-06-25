The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has slammed critics of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and emphasized that the policy’s expansion of enrolment has not compromised learning outcomes in schools.

He asserts that the results achieved in the 2022 West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASCE) are a testament to the government’s commitment to transforming the country’s education sector.

During the launch of the 60th anniversary of Kumasi High School in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Adutwum touted the government’s efforts to ensure the effective implementation of the Free SHS policy, with a specific focus on both increasing enrolment and improving learning outcomes.

He further revealed that the Education Ministry plans to recruit personnel dedicated to maintaining facilities in senior high schools, aiming to enhance the overall educational environment.

“For all those who thought increasing enrolment at the high schools will diminish learning outcomes, I have news for you, increasing enrolment did not diminish learning outcomes and if you doubt it look at Kumasi High School.

“Go and look at the WAEC results and it will tell you that we have the best learning outcomes in this country last year. The last eight years, the best results were the 2022 results but I don’t blame people who make that conjecture that things are bad because around the world countries that have increased enrolment always suffer.”

Dr. Adutwum added that the government remains dedicated to striking a balance between access and quality, ensuring that Ghanaian students receive a robust education that prepares them for the future.