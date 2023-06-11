Iconic Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Samini has announced that he is returning to his music career after completing his degree in project management at GIMPA Business School.

Samini, whose real name is Emmanuel Andrews Samini, said he had to put his music career on hold for four years to focus on his studies.

He said he made the decision to go back to school to fulfill a promise he made to his mother, who was his biggest fan.

“Today I’m proud to tell all my loved ones and well wishers that I’m officially done with my exams for my project management degree program at GIMPA BUSINESS SCHOOL and I am awaiting graduation….. Morale. You can do It NO MATTER HOW LATE. BETTER LATE THAN NEVER,” Samini tweeted.

In addition to completing his degree, Samini also served as the President of the Student Representative Council at GIMPA.

He is now looking forward to returning to his music career and releasing new music for his fans.

“Back to the music. Lol. Dem no ready for what’s cooking smh,” Samini said.

Samini is one of the most popular dancehall artists in Ghana. He has won numerous awards, including the BET Award for Best International Act: Africa in 2010.

He is known for his energetic live performances and his catchy songs.

Samini’s return to music is good news for his fans. He is a talented artist who has a lot to offer. His new music is sure to be a hit with fans all over Africa.

Check the tweet below: