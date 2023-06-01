Former Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, says he has no intention of pressing charges against the presidency following the Supreme Court’s ruling which declared his forced leave null and void.

Mr. Domelevo said it’s pointless to seek damages in which the taxpayer’s money will be used to compensate him.

The Supreme Court on May 31, ruled that, it was unconstitutional for the presidency to force Mr. Domelevo to embark on an accumulated leave.

In 2020, Domelevo was compelled by the presidency to take 169 working days of accumulated leave.

“What type of redress? The battle is for the Lord, the most important thing is that the Supreme Court has spoken. And I’m happy they have done that. Many Ghanaians thought that there was something untoward that I had done, which the president said I should go on leave. Now that I feel vindicated, I don’t think I need any redress beyond that.

“Many people made such suggestions, but I jokingly tell them why would I take redress to get compensation from the taxpayers who did nothing to me. The president doesn’t pay tax, so I’m not interested in taking any further action,” Mr. Domelevo said in an interview with Hawah Iddrisu Mustapha on Citi TV‘s 20/20 News.

He intimated that the Supreme Court’s ruling is the most important thing for him adding that he has moved on with his life.

“It’s a position and not a possession, so I have moved on… I think the verdict is the most important thing,” Mr. Domelevo stated.