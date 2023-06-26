The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has expressed concern over the delay in the payment of the allowances of teacher trainees for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The association said the delay was causing untold hardships to teacher trainees, particularly in terms of feeding and the purchase of teaching and learning materials.

This was made known in a statement issued by the TTAG and copied to Citi News in Accra on Monday.

According to TTAG, the government released an amount of GH¢241 million for the payment of allowances to teacher trainees across the 46 public Colleges of Education in Ghana for the 2022/2023 academic year.

“It is however sad to note that for more than five weeks since the release of the warrant from the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Controller has not released funds to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission for the disbursement to Trainees,” the statement added.

Highlighting the challenges faced by teacher trainees who are currently enduring the absence of their stipend payments, TTAG said the allowances “serve as a vital lifeline, enabling trainees to meet their basic needs and alleviate the financial burden of tuition fees.”

“Unfortunately, the prolonged delay in disbursing these allowances has left Trainees in a state of distress and uncertainty. We have been patient on this issue since the start of the academic year in January 2023 (5 months) but we cannot guarantee it if the finds are not released immediately.”

The TTAG said it was committed to working with the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), and the government to ensure a peaceful academic environment for teaching and learning in the colleges of education.

“We however implore the authorities to urgently address this matter and ensure the prompt and seamless disbursement of the allowances,” TTAG added.