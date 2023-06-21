Vulco Ghana, the premium network sponsored by Goodyear, the leading tire manufacturer in the world and one of the first retail networks specialized in tires and quick fit services in the market, operated by Rana Motors, has partnered with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to raise awareness about tire safety in Ghana.

The purpose of the “Stay Alive Tire Safety” campaign is to contribute to the reduction of road accidents caused by tire failure.

As part of this campaign, Vulco Ghana and NRSA, with the support of the Ghana Police Service, conducted tire assessment and tire safety sensitization for motorists traveling on the Tema Motorway in the Greater Accra Region on June 16, 2023.

About 500 private vehicles were assessed from both ends of the Tema Motorway. The team from Vulco Ghana conducted tire assessments and shared tire safety and management tips with drivers, while personnel from the NRSA provided road safety education.

Beneficiary drivers of the exercise were briefed on identified issues with their tires and educated on how to resolve them. The tire safety sensitization exercise covered topics such as proper tire inflation, regular inspection, and the importance of using appropriate tires for different road conditions.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Shakti Shukla, the National Retail Manager of Vulco Ghana, emphasized the significance of tires in vehicle movement and accident prevention. He stated: “As a company that firmly upholds the core values of safety, performance, and convenience, we are excited to be partnering with the NRSA for this Tire Safety campaign.”

He pointed out that primary data collected from the tire assessment exercise revealed that many vehicle owners were using expired tires and inappropriate winter tires which are not suitable for Ghana’s weather conditions. He urged vehicle owners to pay attention to the shelf-life of their tires and regularly check their tire pressure.

Furthermore, he advised drivers not to install different tire sizes but rather to use the sizes specified by the manufacturer of their vehicles.

Mr. Dennis Yeribu, the Principal Manager of the Planning and Programmes Directorate at the NRSA, highlighted that poor tire maintenance contributes to about 10 percent of all road crashes in Ghana. He advised motorists to adopt good tire maintenance practices to ensure safety on the roads.

Mr. Yeribu commended Vulco Ghana for being a key stakeholder in the NRSA’s Stay Alive Campaign. He announced that the “Tire Safety” initiative would be replicated in other regions of Ghana, with a focus on public transport vehicles as well.

He further mentioned that the data generated from the exercise would inform future policy directives and targeted education programs on road safety.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is the lead statutory agency responsible for developing, promoting, coordinating, and regulating activities, procedures, and standards related to road safety in Ghana.