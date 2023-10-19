In pursuit of addressing the evolving demands of its clientele, Rana Motors has introduced the Ashok Leyland Phoenix trucks to the Ghanaian market.

The 2-ton payload vehicle, which comes with a five-year warranty, marks a significant milestone as the first light commercial vehicle to be locally assembled by local engineers, guaranteeing adherence to essential high-quality standards.

The new 3-seater automobile, Ashok Leyland Phoenix, offers class-leading comfort that sets theR benchmark in the commercial vehicle industry while the vehicle also comes with multi-angle adjustable seats.

Its steering column comes with tilt-able and telescopic movements while the 2-point suspended cabin offers comfort and convenience.

Chief Operating Officer of Rana Motors, Kassem Odaymat speaking at the launch of the new automobile indicated that the new Ashok Leyland Phoenix has been meticulously designed to deliver efficiency and cater to the specific requirements of its valued clients.

“The Phoenix, a 2-ton payload truck, stands on an all new platform, powered by a 1500 cc Turbocharged diesel engine that delivers 80 Hp of maximum power and 190 Nm of peak torque.

“What truly sets the Phoenix apart is its tailor-made features that address the diverse needs of our customers. From its fuel-efficient engine to its spacious interior, the Phoenix is designed to provide optimal performance and comfort whether it’s for personal use or commercial purposes. Its manoeuvrability on our small streets, robustness to tackle our diverse roads, and affordability make it an ideal fit for our country. This is more than just a vehicle; it’s a cost-effective solution” he emphasized.

On his part, Head of International Operations of Ashok Leyland, Rajesh R., stressed the great progress and collaboration Ashok Leyland and Rana Motors have had over the years highlighting the high quality of their products including the new Ashok Leyland Phoenix.

“Our commitment to excellence extends beyond borders. With modern integrated manufacturing plants in India and abroad, state-of-the-art R&D centres and a global footprint spanning from Asia to Africa, we have established ourselves as a trusted and reliable partner in progress. Our products are a symbol of reliability and a testament to our enduring partnership with our customers.

“It brings me immense joy to announce our collaboration with our two-decade-old partner, Rana Motors. Together we have brought the Phoenix to Ghana, maintaining the same standard as any of our vehicles produced in our modern integrated plants” he said.

First Secretary and Acting High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Chinpau Ngaihte in a brief remark at the launch of the new Phoenix trucks indicated that the new development reflects a great partnership between India and Ghana.

“As speakers before me said, we have gathered here in this vibrant land of Ghana to celebrate the remarkable collaboration between India and Ghana exemplified through the local assembling of Ashok Leyland Phoenix on Ghanaian soil. This achievement is a testament to the enduring partnership between our nations and a significant milestone in our shared journey towards progress and economic empowerment”.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, who officially unveiled the new trucks, expressed delight about the achievement chalked by Rana Motors and Ashok Leyland.

He noted that the assembling of the Ashok Leyland brands of vehicles under the Ghana Automotive Development Programme brings to eleven, the brands of vehicles being assembled under the programme.

The New Juaben South Member of Parliament stressed that Ghana was on the path of becoming the vehicle manufacturing hub in the sub-region through the implementation of the Ghana Automotive Development Programme highlighting the substantial positive impacts the automotive industry can have on economies.

To harness more benefits from the automotive industry, Michael Okyere Baafi announced that the government is actively working on the formulation of an automotive component manufacturing development policy with the aim of attracting significant investments into Ghana.

“To take full advantage of the automotive industry, the government is in the process of developing an Automotive Component Manufacturing Development Policy. This is to attract investments from Component Manufacturers to feed the local automotive industry while supplying aftermarket components across the sub-region. This will further enhance the availability of certified parts and assembly components to drive the export of Made-In-Ghana vehicles under AfCTA rules” he disclosed.