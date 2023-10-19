The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi, has submitted a Right to Information (RTI) request to four government agencies, requesting information on the activities of Heritage Imperial Company Limited in the Apamprama forest reserve.

The agencies include the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Forestry Commission, the Attorney-General’s Department and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Sammy Gyamfi’s request for the information follows the Attorney-General’s advice letter to the police, stating that the former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, failed to provide the necessary evidence to back his report for the prosecution of persons indicted.

In his submission letter, Sammy Gyamfi said, “It’s my belief that the requested information will enable me to assist the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney-General to conduct thorough investigations into this matter with the aim of punishing anyone found culpable”.

Click here to read the request to the EPA

Click here to read the request to the Attorney-General

Click here to read the request to the Forestry Commission