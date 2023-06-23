In its quest to promote STEM education, government will in September 2023 inaugurate a Creative Arts Senior High School in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Students who will sail through auditioning will be given the opportunity to be enrolled in the school which is under construction, where science and engineering will be integrated into the art courses.

This was disclosed by the Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum during the STEM Road Show in Accra on Thursday, June 22.

The Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to ensure that students are moulded in the creative arts industry and emphasized that the backend and front end of creative arts will help the country in developing its human capital.

Dr. Yaw Adutwum disclosed, “Our creative arts Senior High School in the city of Kumasi under construction is going to receive students from across the length and breadth of Ghana. It is going to be a boarding school, and you have to be auditioned to get into this school. By September, I have been assured by the Ghana Education Service and Ghana TVET service, which are working together to ensure the operationalization of the school, that, the school will start enrolling students across the country.

He added, “And we will ensure the future of the country is moulded in the creative arts industry and other professionals who will do the backend of creative arts and front end of creative arts to help the nation in our search towards developing first-class human capital. It is something that will put us at the forefront of socio-economic transformation. The world went through the second industrial revolution [steam engine]”.

“We are not jumping to full steam, however, we want to make sure that art courses are integrated into our STEM schools. So that we will create a well-rounded citizenry, and not just focus on engineering and other related courses,” Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum stated.

He further disclosed that the government has built a number of STEM schools in the country.

“More of these STEM schools are under construction, I’m excited about STEM schools in Kumasi.”