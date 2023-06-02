Organized Labour has disclosed its intention to report the dismissal of three of its local union executives by Sunon Asogli Power Limited to the International Labour Conference (ILC) on June 9, 2023.

In an address to the media, the group expressed its disbelief that such injustice could be perpetrated in Ghana 67 years after independence. They indicated that they have resorted to petitioning the ILC because their demands to the local authorities have not been heeded.

According to Organized Labour, measures taken to resolve the situation and secure the reinstatement of the workers have so far been unsuccessful.

The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Yaw Baah, indicated the resolve of Organized Labour to demand justice for its members and admonished the government to quickly act before the formal petition is made.

“On June 9, we are reporting this to the International Labour Conference because we do not think that this should be happening in Ghana 67 years after independence. We are taking it up there, and we are hoping that this will help them think, they should think well before June 26.”

The group has already pledged to take further actions if their local executives are not reinstated by June 26, 2023.