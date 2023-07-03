Two persons involved in the killing of lance corporal Calystus Amoah have been remanded into police custody and charged with counts of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The two, Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul according to police sources were part of a group of armed robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk Star Oil Filling Station, killing the police officer in the process.

CCTV footage of the incident revealed one of the robbers moving close to the passenger side of the bullion van and shooting at the police officer.

The police have since been on a manhunt for the rest of the suspects.

On Monday, July 3, the two accused persons were arraigned at the Kansehie District Court, but their pleas were not taken.

According to the information made available to the court, the robbers bolted with over GH¢145,000.