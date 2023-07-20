In the realm of education, where knowledge and guidance shape destinies, one consulting firm stands out as a beacon of empowerment for aspiring individuals. Welcome to the world of IBS Consulting, a distinguished name in the field of educational consulting. If you haven’t come across them before, allow us to take you on an enlightening journey through the corridors of IBS Career-Ed Corp.

A Gateway to Educational Excellence

IBS Career-Ed Corp. is a trailblazing firm committed to empowering individuals in their pursuit of academic excellence. They believe that education is not just a means to an end; it’s a transformative journey that unlocks the doors of possibilities. Their primary mission is to equip students, parents, and educators with the necessary tools and insights to make informed decisions about educational pathways.

Who We Are & What They Do

At IBS Consulting, it is understood that choosing the right educational path can be a daunting task. Their team of seasoned educational advisors, renowned in their respective fields, is dedicated to guiding you towards a future that aligns with your aspirations. To this end, they offer a range of comprehensive educational consulting services, tailored to cater to students at various stages of their academic journey. Whether you’re a high school student contemplating your college options or a college graduate considering postgraduate studies, IBS Consulting has a wealth of expertise to offer.

Meet The Team: Nurturing Minds, Building Futures.

At the core of IBS Consulting’s success, lies a team of passionate educators and seasoned professionals who are critical about nurturing young minds. Their advisors hail from diverse educational backgrounds, each with a wealth of experience in academia, counselling, and curriculum development. Together, they form a formidable force, dedicated to unlocking the full potential of every student they guide.

Take for instance, Winnie Myers, the Principal Manager on the team who is a successful applicant to several Ivy League schools for a Masters in Law or Shamima Nyamekye, the founder and CEO whose lifetime client work exceeds a value of 151 million dollars in scholarships.

Personalization is their hallmark as they understand that each student is unique, with distinct strengths and passions.

Embarking on a Journey of Success: Inspiring Stories

The success stories of their clients stand as a testament to the transformative power of their guidance. Among these inspiring tales, one of IBS’ clients, shine as an exceptional example, having won over $130,000 in scholarships with the dedicated support of IBS Consulting. Securing a full-ride scholarship for an MBA program at San Francisco Bay University and a generous scholarship for a sustainability program at Virginia Tech. Additionally, their guidance has empowered students like Sam, a Ghanaian Engineering student who received admission offers from 10 prestigious UK universities, including University of Warwick and University of Edinburgh.

Furthermore, another student’s journey with IBS Consulting led to his acceptance into MIT’s Technology and Policy program, underscoring the positive impact they make on educational journeys, empowering students to dare to dream big, and achieve academic greatness.

In a world where education holds the key to unlocking potential, IBS Consulting emerges as a reliable partner on your path to greatness. As a prestigious news outlet reader, you deserve the finest educational guidance, and that’s precisely what IBS Career-Ed Corp. offers.

How they have differentiated themselves – IBS gets students into schools their competitors struggle to.

At IBS Career-Ed Corp, they pride themselves in quality and thoroughly researched personalised preparation for clients who wish to attend the crème de la crème of world acclaimed Ivy League and high acceptance schools. Their mantra, for all clients, is to put their best foot forward in a world of heavy competition. To do this, they walk with clients to scrutinise admission criteria, review their transcripts, brainstorm their options regarding possible courses of instruction with a holistic view of their grades, work and/or volunteer experiences, interests, research, and project works carried out in and out of school, as well as their vision of professional futures.

At IBS Career-Ed Corp, they do not sell wishful thinking. Instead, they sell well-planned dreams tailored to each client. Thus, when it comes to applying to Ivy League schools, the company is very meticulous and honest about the process and the ability of the client; having holistically assessed their portfolio, to make sure the client has a chance at succeeding in their Ivy League application. Given the prestige and competitiveness across all program offerings in Ivy Leagues, their preparation process months in advance of deadlines, going over requirements, ensuring clients request and receive prior official school documents and keeping tabs on changing admission criteria sets them apart from their competitors. Proud as they are of helping their clients attend some of the best world ranked schools like Yale, MIT, Columbia, and NYU, they are equally proud to help other clients get into other equally good schools for which they qualify.

How IBS has maintained a high Application Success Rate for 2 years

With pragmatism and their aim to ensure that client successes do not terminate on securing admissions, they make sure to advise on a range of schools and programs that each client is able to attend and succeed, given their individual client profiles. This in no way guarantees an acceptance into those schools, however, given their high application success rate of about 98% since their inception two years ago, clients trust their processes. They have worked with clients across a host of fields spanning Public Health, LLMs, Electrical Engineering, Geographical Information Systems, Development Planning, Architecture, Computer Engineering, MBAs, Sociology and Social Work, International Relations, etc. They also help clients transition from their current program of study or qualifications to other programs of study they may be interested in given their exposure to the new fields through personal work/experience or study. They assist clients to take their futures into their hands and calibrate and recalibrate, as much as they think necessary to upgrade their skills and knowledge through higher education towards better futures.

Next Steps: What Should Clients Who Want to Book Us Do?

If you are inspired by these success stories and eager to embark on your own journey of academic excellence, booking their services at IBS Consulting is a seamless process, especially with their newly launched client portal. They welcome all aspiring students, parents, and educators to take the next step towards unlocking their full potential. To initiate the consultation process, visit their official website at www.consultwithibs.com and explore the range of specialised services they offer. Their user-friendly interface allows you to easily schedule an appointment with experienced educational advisors, working remotely across Albania, Canada, and Ghana.

Staying in Touch with IBS Consulting:

At IBS Consulting, they value long-term relationships with clients and their community. Beyond the initial consultation, we encourage you to stay connected with them to continue benefiting from their expertise and support. Follow them on their social media channels, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, to stay up to date with the latest educational trends, success stories, and valuable insights shared by their team of experts.

Additionally, you can subscribe to their newsletter on their website to receive exclusive educational resources, tips, and invitations to their informative webinars and workshops. Whether you are a student, parent, or educator, IBS is committed to being your reliable educational partner, guiding you towards a future filled with academic excellence and boundless opportunities.

IBS; Dream Jobs & Schools Guaranteed.

