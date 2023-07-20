Ahead of the presentation of the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Supplementary Estimates for the 2023 Financial Year to Parliament, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Mr. Kofi Asare, is urging government to announce a 100% increment in the Capitation Grant for basic schools across the country.

This, he explains, will help mitigate the challenges associated with access to universal education in the country.

Mr. Asare made the call at an Economic Forum in Accra on Thursday.

“We expect to hear a 100% increment in the capitation grant from ¢10 to ¢20,” he said. “We also want an assurance from the Finance Minister that the disbursement regime where the grant is disbursed as a token ends and that there is a clear disbursement roadmap to assure stakeholders that the grant will not be in arrears.”

“We also want to hear from the Ministry of Finance about plans to pay the arrears that have accumulated over the years. There are headteachers who have taken loans to run schools, and they are owing in their communities. We don’t want to encourage that,” he added.

Moreover, the Executive Director of EduWatch said they expected the government to announce a supplementary budget to support the provision of desks.

“One of the biggest challenges in the education sector is the issue of desks. Over two million children have been struggling with the issue of desks. We’ve seen some efforts by some stakeholders, district assemblies, and others to support, but the most recent data we have from the Ministry of Education suggests that we need one million desks. So we want to see some real commitment made in the supplementary budget to support the limited amount of funding that was made available for the procurement of desks in the GETFund Formula,” he added.