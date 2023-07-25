The first-ever centre for agricultural mechanization demonstration in Africa has been launched at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, Ghana.

The centre was established by the Jiangsu University in China and UENR in Ghana, with the aim of improving mechanized farming, expanding basic infrastructure, and increasing food production across the African continent.

The centre will provide smallholder farmers with comprehensive training and hands-on experience in modern agricultural machinery and techniques.

With access to a wide range of affordable agriculture tools, equipment, and products, these farmers will be equipped to boost productivity, enhance food security, and alleviate rural poverty.

Students from selected senior high schools across Ghana will also receive assistance in acquiring crucial technological and engineering skills to promote agricultural mechanization.

It is estimated that food production has grown globally by 145% over the past 40 years, but African food production has fallen by 10% since 1960, which has been attributed to low investment.

Currently, out of the 3.1 million Ghanaians engaged in professional farming, only a few have embraced mechanized practices, leaving the majority as smallholder farmers struggling to keep up with modern advancements

Speaking at the launch, Vice-Chancellor of UENR, Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako, said the initiative is a pivotal step towards transforming Africa’s agricultural sector.

“This remarkable centre serves as a testament to our own dedication to revolutionizing agricultural practices through the fusing of cutting-edge technology, transformative education, and international collaboration,” he said.

“It stands tall as a beacon of hope, empowering our revered farmers and other stakeholders within the food supply chain. Arming them with the requisite tools, knowledge, and resources to surmount the ever-evolving challenges they face.”

The establishment of the centre is part of a memorandum of understanding signed between UENR and Jiangsu University. Under the agreement, 12 senior high schools have been adopted, with beneficiary students expected to be given a chance to further their education from bachelor’s degrees to PhD levels through a 2+2 Undergraduate programme.

Deputy Minister for Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo, said the 2+2 Undergraduate programme aligns with the government’s agenda of promoting STEM and TVET education in Ghana. She emphasized that the newly launched programme, together with other similar initiatives, will give students future-ready skills.

“Our students play a pivotal role in the partnership, driving purpose and innovation in our society,” she said.

“Through this 2+2 Undergraduate programme, students will be offered unparalleled opportunities to receive a comprehensive education that combines the strength of both institutions, UENR and Jiangsu University, and also the strength of two different cultures, Africa and Asia.”