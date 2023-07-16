The stage is set for the maiden edition of the National Swimming Championship organized by Citi TV.

The National Swimming Championship organized by Citi TV will take place at the Burma Camp Sports Complex on Sunday, July 16.

The event was expected to occur at the Trust Sports Emporium at Korle-Gonno but was moved to the Burma Camp Sports Complex due to a technical defect in the swimming pool at the Trust Sports Emporium.

The event will host over 150 swimmers from various clubs which include the GH Dolphins, Marlins, Legon Sharks, Tema Seals, and Alpha Swim School among others.

The Championship will see both males and females compete in all the swimming events.

Ages range from 10 and under, 11-13 and 14 and above.

The one-day event will start with the registration of participants at 7:00 am.

Events will begin at 8 am on Sunday with swimmers being awarded their medals and certificates in between the various contests.

The competition is part of Citi TV’s efforts to promote swimming in Ghana and to help athletes prepare for the Africa Games, which will be hosted in Ghana in 2023.

“Over 10 swimming clubs are coming. There are medals to be won—Bronze, gold and silver. We have certificates as well for the participants. It will be fun. It’s open to the public. Just come along because the next big talent in swimming could be uncovered,” said Benjamin Nketsia Head of Sports at Citi TV/FM.

“We believe that this will be a great opportunity to showcase the talent of Ghanaian swimmers and to promote the sport in the country,” he added.

Citi TV, Citi Sports and the Ghana Swimming Association power the National Swimming Championship. Partners include Spring Consult and Trust Sports Emporium.