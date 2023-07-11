The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has expressed his resolve to ensure the completion of the road improvement project on roads linking petroleum and gas loading terminals in the country.

According to the Minister, he has developed a working relationship with the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union after the decision to suspend their nationwide strike over concerns about poor road network around their loading terminals.

Speaking to the media after he made an official visit to assess the state of construction works on the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO) – Kpone Road in Tema, the Minister of Roads and Highways, noted that, he will be paying regular visits to the site.

“So long as I am in the country and time permits, I will want to keep that good relationship with them because they have shown good fate and I must reciprocate.

Tanker drivers belonging to the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union in the Ashanti Region on June 26 initiated a nationwide sit-down strike to draw attention to the deteriorating condition of roads leading to the Kumasi depot of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST).

According to the drivers, the onset of the heavy rains exacerbated road conditions, posing a significant risk to the transportation of flammable petroleum products.

The drivers expressed concerns about the safety hazards posed by the bad roads, which hinder the movement of tankers to and from the depot.

The angry drivers however suspended the strike on June 30 after a crunch meeting with the relevant authorities with the Ministry of Roads and Highways promising to fix all roads leading to the various depots within the next six months.