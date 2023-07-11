Former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng is invoking the wrath of God on persons engaged in illegal mining and subsequent destruction of the environment.

While addressing a breakfast meeting organised by the Kumasi Chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship to mark its 40th anniversary, the former Minister for Environment Science and Technology said God will deal with all persons engaged in illegal mining activities.

He bemoaned the recklessness with which the environment is being depleted by some persons saying God abhors such acts.

“We are supposed to be caretakers of these things, but we are messing them up, and we think we are smart and God is not happy with us.”

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng further quoted Revelations 11:18 to buttress his caution to those depleting the environment and said the wrath and anger of God will not elude them.

“The nations are angry, and your wrath has come. The time has come for you to punish the dead, and for rewarding your servants the prophets and saints who revere your name and to punish those who destroy the earth.”

The former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining caused a public stir in April when a report he authored found itself in the public domain which indicted several New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials at the Jubilee House of actively involved in illegal small-scale mining popularly known as galamsey.

The signed 37-page report by Professor Frimpong-Boateng disclosed that some NPP bigwigs engaged the services of Chinese nationals to engage in galamsey on their behalf.

The report added that an NPP MP in the Ashanti Region used his position as a member of the Minerals Commission to acquire several dozens of large-scale concessions in his district, ostensibly for community mining purposes.

According to the report, he ended up selling these concessions to private individuals, including party members for two hundred thousand Cedis per concession.