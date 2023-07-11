Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy made history on Saturday, July 8, 2023, when he became the first African artist to sell out a stadium in the United States.

The 41,000-capacity Citi Field Stadium in New York City was packed to the brim with fans eager to see the self-proclaimed “African Giant” perform.

Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi, opened the show with a high-energy performance that set the tone for the evening.

Burna Boy then took the stage and delivered a captivating set that included energetic renditions of his popular hits, such as “Ye,” as well as songs from his last four albums: “Outside,” “African Giant,” “Twice As Tall,” and “Love Damini.”

The crowd was particularly excited when the famous Nigerian singer invited British rapper Dave to join him on stage for their collaborative track, “Location.”

The two artists performed the song with such energy that the stadium erupted into a frenzy.

Burna Boy’s sold-out show at Citi Field Stadium is a testament to his growing popularity in the United States. It is also a sign of the growing global appeal of African music.

His achievement is a historic moment for African music, and it is sure to inspire other African artists to reach for the stars.