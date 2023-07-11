This year’s Wines of South Africa grand tasting event is expected to take place at the Labadi beach hotel, Accra, on July 15.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant aromas and exquisite tastes of South African wines, renowned for their unique character and exceptional quality this weekend.

Each sip will transport you to the picturesque vineyards of the Cape Winelands.

Don’t miss a time to experience a beautiful evening this Saturday.

Wines of South Africa (WoSA) is a not-for-profit industry organisation which promotes the exports of all South African wine in key international markets.