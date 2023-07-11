Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a prominent figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his belief that the party should not elect individuals who have failed in the Akufo-Addo administration to lead the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

During his campaign launch on Tuesday, the former Spokesperson for President John Agyekum Kufuor emphasized the importance of selecting candidates who can effectively address the challenges faced by the nation.

“We must be honest enough to admit that the Akufo-Addo government despite chalking successes in health in roads and infrastructure, tourism and of course education, has struggled to deliver on a number of fronts.

“We started out to say that we are breaking the dependence on Western aid. The slogan, Ghana Beyond Aid run from the Jubilee House with intensity and vigour but today we lie on a stretcher before the International Monetary Fund.

“Today, Ghana has become a case of how not to do it. It is true that the international climate has been hostile, but how many countries have had inflation hitting through the roofs? These are stark signals of economic distress and we cannot hide these facts. We have had to endure a painful debt exchange with our pensioners laying siege at the Finance Ministry.

“Our party, the NPP cannot afford to put forward those who led us to this state and expect Ghanaians to embrace them during the 2024 elections. We need a new face, a pair of clean hands, a leader to reconnect with our base and earn the trust of Ghanaians, I humbly submit that I, Kwabena Agyepong offers the hope of a fresh start for Ghana.”

Mr Agyepong is likely to contest against former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, a former

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh; a former Minister of State, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest are Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General and MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, and a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku.