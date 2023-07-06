The Coalition of Muslim Organisations Ghana (COMOG) wants Members of Parliament to be bold to declare their stance on the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

The religious union says it is aware that some MPS are deeply rooted in the activities of Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender activities, although that was not made manifest during the debate on the bill on Wednesday by Parliament.

Speaking to journalists after the debate on the bill, the President of COMOG, Abdel Manan Abdel Rahman, says the lawmakers must deploy every available means to purge themselves of such acts.

“We are offering the opportunity to people who are perceived to be working for the LGBTQ+ community to clean themselves by using this platform. But we still think that individual MPs should take the opportunity and clean themselves and state their positions. People know that they are actors, operators and promoters of LGBTQ community, but that is not what we saw, but some how there’s a later sign we saw during the debate,” he entreated.

He added that a cut in unnecessary government expenditure could help in dealing with financial challenges that may be associated with the bill.

“We think that there’s nothing wrong with it, it will not bring any financial burden on the state. If our politicians will reduce the expenditure and financial burden they put on the state by reducing the V-8 they use, of course, we will have enough money to take care of people who want to move away from LGBTQ+ activities so that they can be taken care of,” Mr. Rahman emphasized.