The Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Joseph Akuerteh Tettey, is calling on the government to fix the many deplorable roads in the constituency.

He contends that constituents of Kpone Katamanso in the Greater Accra region are taxpayers who deserve to benefit from good roads.

His plea follows complaints from people of the constituency that most of their roads are deplorable.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Tettey, bemoaned the government’s failure to pay contractors on the various roads in his constituency to resume work.

“I want to appeal to the Road Minister and the government that Kpone Katamanso is also part of Ghana. The constituents are also part of Ghanaians. I’m appealing that they should release the needed funds to the contractors so that they move to site. It’s not as if I’m not engaging the right authorities for the road to be fixed. But mostly when you approach them they have a particular excuse they give,” he stated.

Joseph Tetteh further stressed that government must be committed to fixing the Kpone-TOR road to ease the plights of tanker drivers there.

“We need some commitment from the government,” the MP said.

“With the Kpone Katamanso road, that is where the tanker drivers normally load to send fuel to other parts of the country. There are a lot of businesses, companies within that enclave. If I tell you the taxes these companies pay, you will be surprised, yet still, the government doesn’t see the need or the urgency to work on the roads, let’s hope so, as I said the roads in Kpone Katamanso need to be fixed,” Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Joseph Akuerteh Tettey expressed hope.