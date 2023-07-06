The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has explained that, out of the five individuals who expressed interest in the presidential slot, only two have submitted their forms before the closing date for filing.

She said the vetting committee is yet to fix a date to vet the two potential candidates ahead of the party’s delegates’ congress.

In its quest to revamp the CPP ahead of the 2024 general elections, she said, the CPP is focused on capturing the presidency through its well-thought-out plan to rescue the “suffering” Ghanaians from the current economic hardship.

She’s of the firm conviction that, the CPP will make a great impact in the 2024 election, hence the party’s decision to commence its processes ahead of schedule.

“We are focused on capturing the presidency in the 2024 general elections. We will soon fix a date to vet our presidential aspirants,” she noted.