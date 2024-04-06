The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has expressed confidence in its ability to secure an unexpected win in the upcoming December elections.

Despite recent internal disputes that have put the CPP in the news, the party’s Director of Communications, Sylvester Soprano, asserts that the party is well-prepared for this year’s elections.

In an Eyewitness News interview with Selorm Adonoo on Citi FM on Friday, he stated that the party’s readiness stems from the Ghanaian public’s dissatisfaction with the corruption experienced under the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as the previous president, John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The state of the CPP couldn’t be better than it is right now. We’re poised to contest the general elections in December and we believe that we will make a surprising victory.”

“Because the people of Ghana are fed up with the open bribery and corruption being practised by President Akufo-Addo’s NPP and [former] President John Mahama’s NDC. The CPP, we are in good shape and we are poised for surprising victory in December,” he stated.

