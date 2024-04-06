Professor Raymond Atuguba, Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, has highlighted the pervasive nature of child marriages in Ghana, emphasizing that the union between 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo and 13-year-old Naa Okromo is indicative of a larger systemic issue.

According to the legal professor, such marriages are not isolated incidents but rather widespread, necessitating a comprehensive approach to address the underlying problems.

The customary ceremony was streamed online on Saturday, March 30, 2024, and has angered many prompting calls for the apprehension of the Gborbu Wulomo.

It initially emerged that the girl was 12-years-old, then the age changed to 13 in the week and eventually changed to 16 during a press conference by the Nungua traditional council.

Speaking to the host of The Big Issue, Selorm Adonoo, on Citi FM and Citi TV, Professor Atuguba said, “this is just one of several happenings across the country that seem to have come into the limelight so we are not dealing with an isolated case, we are dealing with a systemic number of issues and we need to approach them holistically.”

He also commended the commentary on the issue since it became public, which he described as being positive and intimated that it tends to strengthen Ghana’s democracy.

“It is positive and it is the hallmark of a democracy. One of the strengths of a democracy is that people are able to speak up about issues, discuss them thoroughly and come up with solutions which is a positive way to address issues.”

