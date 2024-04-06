The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ledzokuku has denied allegations linking them to the alleged destruction of projects within the constituency.

These claims surfaced from the Concerned residents of Ledzokuku spearheaded by its spokesperson Ebenezer Armah, alleging NDC’s involvement in the destruction of the spectator stand at the McDan Teshie AstroTurf.

Reported instances of damage include dismantling a shelter intended for an ambulance, donated by Dr. Okoe Boye, and vandalism of signage of the NPP Parliamentary Candidate at Anumantu, Gorno School.

Responding to these accusations, NDC Constituency Chairman Seth Nii Attoh Sowah dismissed them as attempts to tarnish the NDC’s reputation in the constituency.

He clarified that the alleged vandalized spectator stand at the McDan AstroTurf was undergoing renovation, not destruction, with old chairs being replaced due to inferior quality.

Citi News’ visit to the astroturf at Teshie confirmed the removal of all chairs from the spectator stand. However, upon inquiry, the on-duty manager denied NDC’s involvement in the alleged vandalism, revealing that the chairs were to be replaced due to their poor condition.

Seth Nii Attoh Sowah further expressed disbelief at accusations of NDC’s involvement in dismantling billboards of Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, noting similar damage to billboards of the NDC Member of Parliament Benjamin Narteh Ayiku. He attributed these destructions to the billboards to heavy rains rather than deliberate sabotage.