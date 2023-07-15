1. Citi TV regrets informing all viewers, competitors, stakeholders, and members of the general public that Day 1 of the eagerly anticipated National Swimming Championship, organised in collaboration with the Ghana Swimming Association, has been postponed.

2. The two-day event, featuring over 200 swimmers, was scheduled to begin today, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Trust Sports Emporium in Korle-Gonno, Accra.

3. Unfortunately, the pool at the Trust Sports Emporium has encountered an unanticipated technical difficulty. After extensive consultation with experts from the Ghana Swimming Association, it has been determined that the current technical issue poses a significant danger to the swimmers’ safety, rendering the pool currently unusable.

4. Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the postponement of the commencement of the 2023 Citi TV-Ghana Swimmers Association National Swimming Championship to Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

5. To be clear, Citi TV places a premium on the safety and well-being of all participants in its programmes and events. We believe that individuals must participate in our activities and programmes in a secure environment. The technical team at the Trust Sports Emporium is, therefore, working tirelessly to resolve the issue and restore the pool’s full functionality. We sincerely request your patience and understanding during this time. This will ensure that all registered swimmers have a secure and conducive environment in which to display their talents and compete for rewarding glory.

6. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this unforeseen event may have caused. We share your disappointment and assure you that every effort is being made to resolve the situation expeditiously so that we can deliver an exceptional swimming championship as planned.

7. Additional updates regarding the rescheduled event and any associated modifications will be promptly disseminated via our official channels. For the most up-to-date information, we urge all viewers, participants, and stakeholders to follow our official social media platforms and website.

Again, we extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this postponement may have caused, and we express our profound appreciation for your patience and support.

8. On Sunday, July 16, 2023, we anticipate a successful and memorable Citi TV-Ghana Swimmers Association National Swimming Championship.

