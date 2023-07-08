“Adom” crooner Diana Hamilton has released her first single of 2023, titled “Say Amen.”

The song is a powerful declaration of faith, encouraging listeners to walk by faith and not by sight. This means that believers and unbelievers alike should trust in God’s promises, even when they don’t see them being fulfilled.

The multiple award-winning gospel songstress’ timely single “Say Amen” is sure to bless, mould, transform, and heighten the faith of anyone who listens to it.

The song, which was written by the celebrated gospel songstress with inspiration from the Holy Spirit, was produced by the talented engineer Samsney and mastered at the K MENS studio in Germany. The faith-filled song is accompanied by a high-octane visual shot and directed by Mcwillies of Flashbak Media.

“Say Amen,” which takes listeners on a journey through their daily walk with God, is now available for streaming and purchasing on all major music platforms.