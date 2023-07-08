The re-ignition musical concert to reopen the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park took place on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Accra, and it was a night to remember.

The concert was a star-studded affair, featuring performances by powerhouse artistes Samini and Kofi Kinaata.

Samini was the clear highlight of the night, putting on a world-class performance that had the crowd on their feet.

The MOBO award-winning dancehall artiste started his set with a bang, performing his popular and biggest hits, including “Gyae Shi,” “Samini,” and “Linda.” He actually gave it his all, dancing and singing his heart out.

Hiplife/Highlife star, Kofi Kinaata also gave a great performance, but Samini was clearly the star of the night. He is a true master of his craft, and his performance was a reminder of why he is one of the most popular and respected artistes in Ghana.

Known in real life as Emmanuel Samini, Samini’s performance at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park marked his return to the stage after graduating from GIMPA.

The Kwame Nkrumah memorial park is a symbol of Ghana’s history and culture, and Samini’s performance was a celebration of all that Ghana has to offer.

In all, the re-ignition concert was a huge success, and it was a fitting way to reopen the memorial park. The park is now a vibrant and exciting space, and it is sure to be a popular destination for years to come.

Watch some highlights of his performance below: