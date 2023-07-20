The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Thursday organised a sightseeing of the redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park for the leadership of the Tour Guides Association of Ghana (TORGAG) in Accra.

The redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, which was temporarily closed down on Friday, July 7, 2023, to allow for preparation towards the commercial operation of the park, was reopened on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The Director of Corporate Affairs at the GTA, Rev Jonas Nelson said, the visit was to give the stakeholders in the tourism value chain first-hand information about the redeveloped park, in order for them to tell its story accurately to tourists.

Likewise, the National President of TORGAG, Mr Samuel Ashford Banibensu said it was necessary for tour guides to familiarise themselves with tourist sites across the country to enable them do their job very well.

He said the familiarisation was also critical because they were the first point of call for tourists who intended to visit the country.

Commenting on the state of tourist sites across the country, Mr Banibensu said his association consistently had submitted reports on the status of the tourism sites to the GTA for needed attention.