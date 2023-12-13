The Ghana Tourism Authority has officially partnered with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Askof Productions Limited, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.
“The Ghana Tourism Authority(GTA), official partners of the forthcoming Guinness World Record [Longest singing by an individual)breaking attempt wishes to inform the general public that the event, originally slated for the Aviation Social Centre in Accra will now be held at the Akwaaba Village being constructed near the Airport Round About, Accra December 24 to 27”.
“The venue change is to help accommodate the huge numbers who have expressed interest in attending to support our own, Afua Asantewaa, breaking the record. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted”
