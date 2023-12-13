The Ghana Tourism Authority has officially partnered with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Askof Productions Limited, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

In a statement which was forwarded exclusively to GhanaWeekend, the GTA said that in unison with the partnership, the venue for the attempt has been moved from the Aviation Social Centre to Akwaaba Village being constructed near the Airport Roundabout.

According to the statement, the change of the venue is attributed to the overwhelming public interest in the event.