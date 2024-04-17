The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has launched Feast Ghana on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC).

The Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Asanteman Queenmothers Association and the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC) mark a significant event aimed at promoting our local foods and showcasing our diversity as a people.

It is part of the Ghana Cares Obatanpa project that continues to help resuscitate the Tourism and Hospitality sector.

This inaugural edition of Feast Ghana celebrated Ghana’s rich culinary heritage under the theme ‘Flavours Of Ghana, Celebrating Ghana’s Cultural Diversity Through Food’.

The launch event also celebrated the Ladies Club of GTA which will be celebrating the second edition of its “Rep your Region” program.

Following its launch, Feast Ghana will travel to the Ashanti Region on 22nd April in partnership with the Asanteman Queenmothers Association to honour the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This extension of the event highlights the region’s cultural significance and culinary contributions.

In the words of the CEO of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman “Feast Ghana represents a unique opportunity to showcase the vibrant culinary richness of our nation and celebrate the unity and diversity that food embodies in our culture. This program aligns with the “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana ” campaign launched by GTA a few years ago”

The grand celebration of Feast Ghana will be held on May Day at the Accra International Conference Center, in collaboration with the PSWU of TUC.

This final event promises to be a memorable showcase of Ghana’s local foods, emphasizing unity, diversity, and the vibrant spirit of our people.

Attendees can look forward to experiencing traditional dishes, culinary delights, and a celebration of Ghana’s heritage throughout the journey of Feast Ghana.