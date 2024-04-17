The management of the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani has confirmed the death of a student during a robbery on a group of students returning from a field trip.

The incident happened around Boffourkrom in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Alfred Appiah noted that “The University Management wishes to inform the general public and parents that an unfortunate incident happened yesterday, Tuesday, 16th April 2024 at 7 p.m. as a group of armed robbers attacked some 300 and 400 BSc Renewal Energy Engineering students during their return from a field trip to the Bui Power Authority.”

The statement further indicated that “Tragically, one student lost his life as a result of the incident. The family of the deceased has been notified, our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

The remaining students all received medical attention and were discharged and are currently receiving the necessary counselling.

The statement also urged inhabitants within the area where the incident happened to report any suspicious character to the police.

However, one suspect has been arrested by the Sunyani Police command.

