Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, has vowed to continue his legal action against Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, the former Controller and Accountant-General.

The Controller reportedly stepped down from his role, effective Monday, April 15, 2024.

In January this year, the MP initiated a lawsuit against Mr Bosompem, challenging his eligibility to participate in the NPP parliamentary primary for the Akim the Swedru constituency.

Despite the resignation, the South Dayi MP insists that the legal proceedings will proceed, for the apex court to deliver a verdict on the merit of the case.

In an interview with Citi News on Wednesday, Mr. Dafeamekpor stated that while he considers the Controller and Accountant-General’s resignation long overdue, he accepts the decision.

“First of all, this decision is belated because this was a decision he should have taken in December last year, before contesting in the primaries of the NPP. If you recall, I’ve gone to court challenging his eligibility to continue to stay in the office whilst he dabbles in partisan politics as a civil servant who occupies the statutory position of controller and, accountant general.

“Now we’ve tried to serve him. We’ve not been able to serve him. So we went back to court to procure what we call an order for substituted service.”

“And so the writ has since been served on him. Now his removal would, as it were, undercut the suit in a way, but we’ll pursue it because we will want the courts to pronounce on the merits of the matter whether or not a person occupying a statutory office such as that can dabble in partisan politics and remain in office.

“If you recall the issue with the removal of Domelevo. His removal didn’t affect the suit in court, even though it did come out. The court went ahead to pronounce on the constitutionality or otherwise of his removal. So, for enriching the jurisprudence in respect of these matters we will pursue the matter,” he said.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital