Dr. Daniel McKorley, Chair of the McDan Group, recently visited Cape Coast to attend the #McDanYouthConnect event at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

During his visit, he also paid courtesy calls to two esteemed traditional leaders in the area, the Zongo Chief of the Kotokuraba traditional area, Chief Dandey, and the Omanhene of Cape Coast, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II.

These meetings highlighted the unity between traditional leadership, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment. The Zongo Chief and the Omanhene both expressed their appreciation for Dr. McKorley’s commitment to uplifting communities and inspiring the youth.

They also commended him for his work in education, entrepreneurship, and community development.

In response, Dr. McKorley, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and the opportunity to meet with the esteemed traditional leaders.

The business mogul acknowledged the significance of their wisdom and guidance in shaping communities and inspiring the youth. Dr. McKorley reiterated his commitment to supporting the development of the youth and working hand in hand with traditional leaders to create a better future.

The courtesy calls to the Zongo Chief and the Omanhene of Cape Coast further strengthened the bond between Dr. McKorley, the traditional leaders, and the community of Cape Coast.

They also showcased the importance of engaging with traditional leaders and fostering collaborations that drive positive change.

Dr. Daniel McKorley’s visit to Cape Coast was a success on many levels. He inspired and empowered the UCC students at the #McDanYouthConnect event, and he strengthened his ties with the traditional leaders in the area.

These meetings are a testament to Dr. McKorley’s commitment to building a better future for Ghana.