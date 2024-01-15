The Group Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel Mckorley, has received the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) Man of the Year 2023 Award.

The award was conferred on him for winning two prestigious awards at the CISCM Recognition and Dinner Night held on January 13, 2024.

CISCM has recognized the McDan Group as the Best Organization for Projects and the Best Organization for International Trade.

The McDan Group was acknowledged as an organization that has in place an effective Project Management system that applies standard PM principles and practices in executing projects (programs) addressing implementation challenges.

Evidence shows the project’s functional activities and the project outcomes positively impact the strategic objectives of the organization, positively impact the society in which the organization operates, engage in sound and ethical processes, use improved or innovative practices in the process, and employ a sound sustainable relationship approach as a tool in the process. The project employs a sound sustainable relationship approach as a tool in the process.

Also, the Group was awarded as an organization that has effectively developed goods and services locally and operated in Ghana fully and exported globally.

Given these feats, the Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel Mckorley, was crowned as the Best Integrated Supply Chain Management Personality of the Year 2023.

A citation in his honour reads: “After intrinsic research and analytical evaluation of your immense contribution to the growth and development of the McDan Group of Companies and Ghana at large, through the application of all CISCM’S Value Streams in your Operations, the Council of the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management, (CISCM) in recognition of same has the pleasure to confer on you CISCM Man of The Year, 2023. We trust that you will accept this recognition and commit to collaborate with CISCM to propagate and mainstream the adoption and use of integrated Supply Chain Management principles and practices; to support the agenda of promoting effective, inclusive and sustainable socio-economic growth and development in Ghana.”

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Daniel Mckorley said, right from step one of his journey in Supply Chain operations, he knew he was going to become an “icon of excellence.”

He said the CISCM has indeed added additional value to McDan Group’s strides with the awards and recognition.

Dr. Daniel Mckorley noted that the maiden edition of the CISCM Awards means a lot to the Group and averred that integrated supply chain management is the key to its development.

“We shall continue to partner with CISCM to grow. As a CISCM Man of the Year, I will continue to push for the adoption of the integrated supply chain agenda.”