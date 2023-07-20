Eni Ghana and its OCTP partners, Vitol Upstream Ghana Ltd (Vitol) and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), have been recognized by the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the support to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, the President has conferred on the OCTP Partners, the Presidential Honor for distinguished service.

During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OCTP Partners led by Eni Ghana donated medical equipment and devices including ventilators, medical tents, nose masks and other personal protective equipment, as well as laptops and TV screens, to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Health Service, St. Martins De Porres Hospital in Eikwe and the Ellembelle District Health Directorate.

In addition, Eni Ghana and its OCTP partners, Vitol and GNPC, donated 2 double-cabin pickups vehicles, 4 Station Wagons and pick up vehicles to the Western Regional Health Directorate and the Ghana Health Service respectively.

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009 with its upstream activity and currently accounts in the country for an equity production of about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.