Social media is awash with reports of the alleged arrest of “Kwaku the traveller” hit-maker, Black Sherif by security agencies in Ghana upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The 21-year-old musician was reportedly whisked to the police headquarters in Accra over a contractual breach involving a July 4 show that he failed to honour in Greece.

Blacko, as he is affectionately called, was reportedly billed to perform on a cruise ship in Greece for which he charged allegedly US$40,000 and received half of the amount.

According to reports, the artiste was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport because he had been placed on the stop list after a complaint was filed against him by the client.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif’s team is yet to confirm the arrest.

Officials of the Ghana Police Service are also tight-lipped on the matter.