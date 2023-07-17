A former NDC Parliamentary Candidate Aspirant for Oforikrom Constituency, Mr. Joshua Kwame Fugah has called for post-election unity for the party in the various constituencies across the country.

According to him, there can be only one winner in any election/competition and this should not warrant any form of disunity among colleagues for the collective good of the party.

Mr. Kwame Fugah made the clarion call at the just-ended Alumni Connect program organised by the KNUST alumni body of NDC members and KNUST TEIN.

The program was held at the KNUST Evans Anfom Auditorium where the flagbearer and former President H.E. John Dramani Mahama was the special guest of honour.

Mr. Joshua Kwame Fugah called on former aspirants and Parliamentary Candidates across the country to initiate a unity project to bring all aspirants on board to enable them win the 2024 general elections.

He demonstrated this by inviting the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Oforikrom Constituency upstage and assured the party that they were going to work in unity to enable Oforikrom Constituency to contribute its quota to the success of the victory in 2024.

His gesture and call were well received with resounding applause from the flagbearer and the entire congregation where senior party leadership were all present.

Mr. Joshua Kwame Fugah is a youth activist in the TEIN front which is an intellectual wing of the party and currently a founding member of the Alumni Connect Project.

He has served on three Ashanti Regional working committees in the region.

He is also a former Aspirant for both Deputy Ashanti Regional Secretary and just recently the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Oforikrom Constituency.