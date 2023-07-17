The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Savannah Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia has made a passionate appeal to all ten (10) flagbearer hopefuls of the party to avoid character assassination in their campaigns.

The party’s Vetting Committee validated all 10 to participate in the upcoming Special Electoral College Election.

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana in a statement congratulated and advised them to be guided by the breaking the ‘8’ mantra and concentrate their campaigns on strategies that will unite the party after the internal contest.

“I’m joining the numerous calls by well-meaning sympathizers of the great NPP to the aspirants to conduct their campaigns in a decorous manner devoid of insults and vulgar language. We in the Savannah Region remain united and resolute in contributing our quota towards the historic victory of the party come 2024, hence I would like to call on all aspirants once again, to present to us their messages that in the end, will make our party remain united behind the victorious candidate for us to break the 8 with ease.”

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana welcomed all 10 flagbearer hopefuls to the Savannah Region and urged the delegates there to be impartial in handling them.

“While welcoming each and every one of them to the region as they begin their campaigns across the country, I entreat them to ensure their campaigns are decorous and focus on strategies that will help the party break the eight. The party remains united under my leadership in contributing our quota towards breaking the ‘8’, and I expect likewise from all the aspirants during and after the flag bearer race.”

Alhaji Suleman Iddrisu said the NPP in no doubt remained a formidable force going into the 2024 general elections and thus emphasized the need for all 10 aspirants to take solemn from the holy Quran chapter 3 verse 26, after the race.

“Say: ‘O God, Lord of all dominion! Thou grants dominion unto whom Thou willets, and takes away dominion from whom Thou willets, and Thou exalts whom Thou willets, and abases whom Thou willets in Thy hand is all good. Verily, Thou hast the power to will anything.”