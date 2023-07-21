The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has refused to restore allowances of Staff of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation after the National Labour Commission ordered Fair Wages to do so.

This was revealed by the Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation at a Public Accounts Committee today when the state broadcaster was invited to explain some infractions cited in the 2021 Auditor General’s report.

In June 2023, the Staff of GBC protested following a directive by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to withdraw some allowances of the staff.

Subsequently, the National Labour Commission upon engagement with the parties ordered the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to restore the allowances.

Director General of GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan at the Public Accounts Committee sitting on Friday, July 21, indicated that Fair Wages failed to implement the directive of the Labour Commission.

“We went to the Labour Commission and the Labour Commission directed Fair Wages to reverse its actions, and they promised to do so, but as of the end of this week, they have failed to do so.”