In a groundbreaking development, the Ghana National Debate Team has arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam to participate in the 34th World Schools Debate Championship, where they are set to compete against representatives from 65 countries.

This marks the first time a Ghanaian team has participated in an in-person edition of the esteemed competition, following their previous appearances in the 2020 and 2021 online editions during the pandemic.

Led by their coach, Elisha Owusu Akyaw, an acclaimed African best speaker and world university debate finalist, the team is poised to make a lasting impression.

Comprising of Edem Maa Abena Kwakyewaa Nti and Rebecca Dede Nartey from Alpha Beta Christian College, along with Golda Selikem Louisa Amegashie from Legacy Girls’ College, the Ghanaian team has been diligently preparing for the past two weeks at Educase Literacy Consult after the culmination of the academic calendar. To fine-tune their skills, they engaged in friendly online debate rounds with Mexico, Nepal, England, Israel, Qatar, Panama, Kenya, and Texas.

The World Schools Debating Championships (WSDC) is a highly anticipated global competition for high school debaters, attracting teams from more than 70 countries each year. The event provides a platform for young minds to engage in discussions covering a wide array of topics, including international relations, economics, and sports. The tournament spans ten days and comprises eight preliminary debates, including four prepared debates and four impromptu debates – with teams given an hour to prepare without any assistance from their coach or the internet.

In the first two rounds of the championship, the Ghanaian team will argue for the motion, “This House believes that the World Bank Group should adopt a one-country-one-vote system” against Mongolia, while opposing the motion, “This House supports the use of the nine planetary boundaries framework” against the United Arab Emirates. The subsequent opponents will be determined as the competition progresses.

The establishment of the Ghana National Debate Team by the Speech Forces Organization aims to provide Ghanaian students with international exposure in critical thinking and public speaking. The team’s primary mission is to nurture a new generation of individuals equipped with exceptional analytical skills and effective communication abilities. As the official representative of the World Schools Debate Championship, the team serves as a beacon of excellence in high school debating. Throughout the year, they also receive invitations to participate in other prestigious tournaments worldwide.

This groundbreaking participation at the World Schools Debate Championship underscores Ghana’s commitment to fostering critical thinkers and well-spoken individuals who will actively contribute to community development with a global perspective. The Ghana National Debate Team’s journey at this esteemed competition not only reflects their dedication and talent but also serves as an inspiration to future generations. As they compete on the global stage, the team’s achievements pave the way for further advancements in critical thinking and meaningful discourse.

Looking ahead, the Ghana National Debate Team is already in the process of recruiting members for the 2024 team, aiming to continue their success and solidify their presence as an influential force in the realm of international debating. Interested students can commence the application here.