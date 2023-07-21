The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for a group of persons who shot into a Kumasi-Bawku bound bus on the outskirts of Walewale this dawn, killing one person and injuring seven others.

The attack, which is believed to be in connection with the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the enclave, took place during the early hours of Friday, July 21, 2023.

Details on the attack are currently scanty as a police statement announcing the manhunt fell short of providing additional information.

Below is the press release from the Ghana Police Service:

POLICE ON MANHUNT FOR A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO ATTACKED A BUS IN THE NORTH-EAST REGION

The Police is on a manhunt for a group of people who shot into a Kumasi-Bawku bound bus at the outskirt of Walewale this dawn killing one person and injuring seven others.

The attack is believed to be in connection with the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the enclave.

An intelligence operation is currently ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested.